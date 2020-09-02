Jerry Hladilek



Kenosha - 1951-2020



Jerry Hladilek, 68, of Kenosha passed away on Friday August 21, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's.



Jerry was born on November 18, 1951 in Vesper, WI, the son of Frank & Dorothy( Schroedel) Hladilek. He Graduated from Lincoln High School in Vesper Wisconsin class of '69. Jerry Was married on August 5, 1978 42 years to Valene Mace in Kenosha Wisconsin. He was A dedicated engineer at OMC/Johnson motors for 27 years following he worked at Albany Chicago 10 years, then KUSD in custodial, and the Y a few more before officially retiring. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending his time playing solitaire, working on cars/fixing things, watching his favorite game shows, the Andy Griffith show, and cheering for the Packers and all Wisconsin teams. but most of all spending time with family & friends including his OMC breakfast club.



Survivors include his wife, Valene Hladilek of Kenosha; children, Michael (Jessica) Hladilek, Kevin(Fiancé, Candace Jachim), Michelle Hladilek all of Kenosha; mother, Dorothy Hladilek of Wisconsin Rapids; brothers, Lawrence (Barb) Hladilek of Kenosha, Randy (Kristie) Hladilek of Oconomowoc, Dennis Hladilek of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Alexis, Michael, Grace, Tyler, and Trinity; Furbabies Bunnie and Pandabear. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and brother, Ricky.



A visitation was held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00-7:00PM. Funeral service was held Thursday August 27, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services at 10:00AM.









