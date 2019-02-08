Jerry W. Nystrom



Wisconsin Rapids - Jerry W. Nystrom, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Waterford Assisted Living Center, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Per Jerry's request, private family services were held. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.



Jerry was born August 18, 1930 in Pittsville, WI to Walter and Ella (Drake) Nystrom. He married Bernice A. Worzalla on May 16, 1987 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2009. Jerry was a sheet metal worker for Local #18 for 39 years retiring in October 1992, and was employed at Rapids Sheet Metal Works for many years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany from August 1949 to December 1952. Jerry was a member of VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids. Jerry enjoyed hunting in his younger years, watching the Milwaukee Brewers and going for long drives in his car.



Jerry is survived by his daughters: Deb (Dave) Hanneman, Sheila (Rick) Wylie, step-children: Sandy (Frank) Yetter, Cindy Havlovik, Terry (Jerry) Rosenthal, Mary Adams, Frank Worzalla, Sue Worzalla, Joanne (Mike) Bennett, Nancy (John) Repinski, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, brothers: Harvey (Betty) Nystrom, Robert Nystrom, sister Dawn Schlotman and many nieces and nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Mary Lou Nystrom, second wife, Bernice Nystrom, and brothers: Richard Nystrom and Glen Nystrom.



The Nystrom family would like to thank the staffs of The Waterford Assisted Living, Aspirus Comfort Care and especially Beth for the excellent care given to Jerry. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary