Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica E. Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica E. Marshall Obituary
Jessica E. Marshall

Madison -

Jessica E. Marshall passed away on July 4, 2019 at Central Wisconsin Center, Madison, Wis. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, at the Illinois Masonic Medical Center on January 7, 1981, the daughter of Sandra (Hurd) Smart and step-daughter of Edward Smart. Jessica's favorite times were with family and friends. She loved dancing, drawing, painting and animals.

She is survived by her parents; many aunts and uncles; and two cousins.

Special friends were, Uncle John, Grandma Hurd, Sara, Katie, Dr. Shalek in Madison, and everybody at CWC. Jessica loved her family's beagle, Sam and yellow lab, Abby.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 11 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.