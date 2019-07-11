|
Jessica E. Marshall
Madison -
Jessica E. Marshall passed away on July 4, 2019 at Central Wisconsin Center, Madison, Wis. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, at the Illinois Masonic Medical Center on January 7, 1981, the daughter of Sandra (Hurd) Smart and step-daughter of Edward Smart. Jessica's favorite times were with family and friends. She loved dancing, drawing, painting and animals.
She is survived by her parents; many aunts and uncles; and two cousins.
Special friends were, Uncle John, Grandma Hurd, Sara, Katie, Dr. Shalek in Madison, and everybody at CWC. Jessica loved her family's beagle, Sam and yellow lab, Abby.
