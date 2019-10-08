|
Jill G. Fancher
Wisconsin Rapids - Jill G. Fancher, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Entombment will be at the Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will take place beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Jill was born May 28, 1952 in New London, WI to Gale and Helen (Thorn) Schroeder, Sr. She married the love of her life, Larry Fancher, on June 27, 1970. They were blessed with 38 years of wonderful memories, until his passing on August 15, 2008. Jill was very creative and enjoyed creating crafts, crocheting, embroidering, and making floral decorations and arrangements. She also had a talent for interior decorating. Jill would use these skills by elaborately decorating her daughter's office for every holiday and special event. She was an amazing baker, who would always try new recipes, which always turned wonderfully. Jill was an active member of the Eagle's Club and was the state President in 2011. She belonged to several leagues, including: darts, pool, and bowling. Jill liked to "try her luck" at the casino and had her favorite slot machines. She loved animals and had a collection of Garfield memorabilia. Jill is loved and will be deeply missed.
Jill is survived by her children: Angelique Ehlert of Wisconsin Rapids and Jason (Gigi) Fancher of Conroe, Texas; her grandchildren: Ariana Ehlert, Duncan Ehlert, Samantha Roderick, Connor Fancher, and Ryanne Fancher; her great-grandchildren, Rowan and Rhys Roderick; her sister, Mary Gyrion of Wisconsin Rapids; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty and James Jensen, Germaine Fancher, and Bonnie Dillingham of Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Jill is preceded in death by her brother, Gale Schroeder, Jr.; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Arlene Fancher; and her brothers-in-law: LaVerne Fancher, Gary Schabo, and James Russo. She is further preceded in death by her nephew, nieces, and great niece.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019