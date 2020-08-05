Jim B. Golke
Wisconsin Rapids - Jim "Grandpa" B. Golke, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Father Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will take place beginning at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Golke family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
Jim was born January 13, 1939 in Plover, WI to Benjamin and Regina (Adams) Golke. He was a graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School as a member of the Class of 1953. Jim went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Navy for four years. Jim was a member of the Polish Veterans of America Greater Polonia Post #185. He met the love of his life, Virginia Garski, and was married in 1963. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage and three children: Jodi, Kathy, and Jim.
Jim was on the police force for 5 years in Stevens Point. He then became a payroll clerk at Gross Common Carrier for 25 years. He went on to further his career at Ruan Trucking until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida, with Virginia and family, at their condo in Coco Beach. Jim loved the Green Bay Packers, Sunday Funday with the family, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Virginia; his daughters: Jodi (Jason) Miner and Kathy (Mark) Reich; his son, Jim Golke; his eight grandchildren: Erin (Chris) Howard, Kyle (Audrey) Schwanz, Zachary Miner, Kalie (William) Abel, Katelyn (Alex) Depies, Skyler Golke, Jake (Briquelle) Reich, and Cassie Golke; his eight beautiful great-grandchild; and his sister, Romaine Doyle.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers: Orville and Bernard Golke; his sister, Dorothy Koshnick; and his son-in-law, Larry Reich.
Family would like to give a huge thank you to Heartland Hospice and Edgewater Haven Nursing Home for their tremendous love and care shown to Jim.