Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Allen Obituary
Joan Allen

Wisconsin Rapids - Joan C. Allen, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 29 and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now