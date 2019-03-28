|
Joan Allen
Wisconsin Rapids - Joan C. Allen, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 29 and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019