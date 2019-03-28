Joan C. Allen



Wisconsin Rapids - Joan C. Allen, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 29 and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Joan was born October 19, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Harry and Ramona (Panter) Wilpolt. She graduated from Lincoln High School and Carroll College where she earned her degree in education. She married Robert "Mark" Gross in 1951. They were together for 25 years and had one son, Kurt. They later divorced and he passed away in 1993. Joan married Donald Allen on August 14, 1982 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 36 years of marriage.



Joan taught algebra at Lincoln High School and East and West Junior High Schools in Wisconsin Rapids, retiring in 1990. She also owned and operated Wilpolt's Restaurant in downtown Wisconsin Rapids.



It could be said that Joan lived more in retirement than some do in a lifetime. Following her retirement, Joan and Don traveled extensively, taking road trips across the United States. In 1995 they purchased a sailboat in Florida and sailed it up the Eastern seaboard back to Wisconsin and spent the summers living on the boat until 2005.



Joan has a passion for the outdoors. She loved golfing, boating, waterskiing, downhill skiing, and cross-country skiing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to any and all events that they may have been involved in to show her proud support for them.



Joan is survived by her loving husband, Don; son, Kurt (Paula) Gross of Wisconsin Rapids and grandchildren: Raefe and Jayda Gross; step-daughter, Robyn (Hank) DeBoer of Poynette, WI and grandchildren: Christopher (Becky) DeBoer, Maxwell (Becky) DeBoer and Kelsey (Mikayla) DeBoer; step-son, David Allen of Madison, WI; three great-grandchildren; and father-in-law, William Allen. She is preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law, Louise Allen, and sister, Jean Appel.



Memorial may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran School. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary