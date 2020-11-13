1/
Joan C. Hurst
Joan C. Hurst

Wisconsin Rapids - Joan C. Hurst, age 73, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at Plainfield Cemetery in Plainfield, Wisconsin.

Joan was born November 9, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Irvin and Vida (Gackowski) Huber. She was united in marriage to Cleo Hurst Jr. on February 3, 1967 in Rockville, MD. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage. Joan worked for a year at Walter Reed Hospital as a medic, then several years as a clerk at Fort McCoy WI before retiring.

She had an incredible love for her family. She would do anything for them. Joan especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. In her younger years she enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She also Liked spending time with her family for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, two children: Janine (Jason) Lusk, Kathleen Hurst; four grandchildren: Molly, Matthew, Jacob and Sofia; one great-grandson Grayson; brother Jim Huber; and dog Peppi.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Joyce Huber.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
