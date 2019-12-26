|
|
Joan L. Chapman
San Antonio, TX - Joan "Joni" L. Chapman, age 73, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in San Antonio, TX after a courageous battle with cancer. God knew her pain and took her to her eternal home, we will all miss her, but she is at peace.
Joan was born January 16, 1946 in Neillsville, WI to George and Alice (Roginski) Lucas. Joni graduated from Assumption High School, in Wisconsin Rapids, as a member of the Class of 1963. She was married to Leon Chapman, however, the marriage ended in divorce. Joni lived in Florida for many years but moved to Texas a year ago to be closer to her children and grandchildren. You could always find Joni cooking a meal for family and friends. She lived her life to the fullest.
Joni is survived by her children: Jina Williams and Marlow (Camisha) Chapman; her grandchildren: Delarnas McGhee, Jr., Mariah Proper, David Williams, Jr. and Davion Williams; her best friend, Leon Chapman; her mother, Alice Lucas; her sisters, Judy (Ken) Skorik and Toni Lucas; she is further survived by many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, George Lucas; her brother, Tom Lucas; her niece, Tammy Skorik Billman; her nephew, Chris Sparby; and her son-in-law, David A. Williams.
A memorial will be held for Joni at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
The family would like to thank the staff of Crista Santa Rosa Hospital, in San Antonio, TX, for the care that was given to Joni.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019