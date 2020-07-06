Joan L. King
Wisconsin Rapids - Joan L. King, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Hilltop Grand Village Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, in-person attendance will be private. However, the family invites you to view the service live via Zoom beginning at 11:00 A.M, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate.
Joan was born in 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids to Arthur and Geraldine Berg. Joan graduated from Lincoln High School and was united in marriage to Wayne King in 1954. Wayne passed in 2019.
Joan devoted her life to raising her children and being a fantastic mother. Somehow, she always kept a sense of humor, even during difficult times. She used to joke about living at the "jail" - her father was the sheriff at the time and the family living quarters were at the jail. She is best known for all the "one-liner" jokes that seemly came out of nowhere - even surprising her at times. Several times she accidentally took a picture of her feet - she said that was "footage". Joan enjoyed taking the family out for her favorite meal - shrimp pizza - party cut, double shrimp, sliced onions, not chopped. She also enjoyed getting together with some of her high school girlfriends for monthly lunches. Her favorite hobby was playing video poker, and was proud each time she "got the deuces" on her iPad.
Joan is survived by her children; Dr. Arthur King, Gary (Debbie) King and Connie (Pete) Brandl; grandchildren; Dylan King, Brady King, Ryan (Gina) King, Kristin (Nick) Weber, Theresa Brandl, Chad (Steele) Brandl, Cory (Angie) Brandl, Zachary King, and Jennie (Andrew) Dannehy; great-grandchildren; Oliver, Henley, Chase, Jameson, Laney, Hattie Jo, and Hayden; sister Jean (Ron) Schlenz and sister in-law Pat Berg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, children; Lori, Kim and Scott, and brother William Berg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Grand Village for the care and kindness and becoming her "family" during the Covid lockdown.