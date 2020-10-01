Joan Lee Crowns



Joan Lee Crowns, 84, Insurance Claim Adjuster, died Monday, September 28, 2020. Joan was a retired employee of Eby Construction, involved with WSU in support of her husband, and a former member of Reformation Lutheran Church.



Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J Crowns, Jr.; and parents, LeRoy and Lucille Cammack. Survived by her sons, Kendall (Beth) of Spicewood, TX, and Scott (Naoko) of CA; 7 grandchildren, Madison, Lilly, Vincent, Zander, Owen, Alan, John; brother, William (Barbara) Cammack of FL; 2 nieces, Heather and Holly Cammack; and numerous close friends.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: P.E.O. Scholarship Fund for Cottey College, 1000 W Austin Blvd, Nevada, MO, 64772. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.









