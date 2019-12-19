|
|
Joan M. Buchanan
Nekoosa - Joan M. Buchanan, age 84, of Englewood, OH, formerly of Nekoosa, WI, died Saturday December 14, 2019 at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday December 21, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held at the funeral home for on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa.
Joan was born August 24, 1935 in York Township, WI. to Glenn and Elizabeth (Johnson) Lavey. She married John "Jack" Buchanan on June 20, 1959 in the town of York, Clark County WI. Jack died in 1987.
Joan graduated from Loyal High School in 1953 and then attended Wood County Teachers College in Wisconsin Rapids. In earlier years, she was employed as a records clerk at Nekoosa Port Edwards Paper Company.
Joan was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf and belonged to a curling team. She was a huge fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. She had a special love for animals, especially her small dogs.
She is survived by three sons Craig (Leslie) Buchanan of Chillicothe, OH, Joel Buchanan of Milwaukee, WI and Dennis (Bonni) Buchanan of Englewood, OH; her grandchildren Alex, James, Ben, Josie, and Molly Buchanan; and by her sisters in law Jean Lavey and Beverly Lavey.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Jack Buchanan, brothers Norbert and David Lavey.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019