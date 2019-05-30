Joanne A. Daberkow



Wisconsin Rapids - Joanne A. Daberkow, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Wisconsin Rapids Care Center in Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Brian Roehrborn will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Bancroft. Family and friends are invited to attend at time of visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.



Joanne was born August 3, 1941 in Wild Rose, WI to Carl and Alta (Bandt) Graichen. She married Larry R. Daberkow on September 24, 1966 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bancroft, WI. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage. Larry preceded her in death on December 14, 2013.



Joanne was employed as a secretary at Consolidated Papers Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids, retiring as an executive secretary in 1998 after 38 years of dedicated service. She also worked at Cupid's Corner in Wisconsin Rapids for several years following her retirement.



Joanne and Larry enjoyed spending time dining and reminiscing with friends at Lake Aire Supper Club in Wisconsin Rapids, relaxing at their cottage on Little Arbor Vitae Lake in Minocqua, and trips to Wisconsin Dells and Las Vegas. Joanne was also an active participant in several area bowling and pool leagues.



Joanne is survived by her special friends and caregivers: Chuck and Kathy Sedevie; sister-in-law, Betty Daberkow; nephews: Richard Daberkow and Robert (Judy) Daberkow; niece, Susan (Stan) Holm; and several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry.



Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society or Aspirus UW Cancer Center-Wisconsin Rapids. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 30, 2019