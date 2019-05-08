Joanne A. Wilhorn



Wisconsin Rapids - Joanne A. Wilhorn, 83, of Wisconsin Rapids went to be with her Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.



Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Joanne was born April 19, 1936 in Milladore, WI to John and Edna (Kuehnhold) Wilhorn. She graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the Class of 1954. Joanne worked for Consolidated Papers in the Central Services and Timberland Divisions. She went on to volunteer her time and talents at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the church office and at Immanuel Lutheran School as a reading tutor. She taught Sunday School, was in the church choir, and belonged to Evening Guild. Joanne's favorite hobbies were embroidering and counted cross-stitching. She loved playing card games with her family and friends.



Joanne is survived by her siblings: James (Barb) Wilhorn and Jean Nelson; her nephews: Daniel Nelson, David (Jill) Nelson, Scott (fiancé, Amanda Bohn) Wilhorn, and Robert (Michelle) Wilhorn; and her four great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Jane Wilhorn and Jeanette Wilhorn; she is further preceded in death by her brother-in-law, James Nelson.