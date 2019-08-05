Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Loraine Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne Loraine Arnold Obituary
JoAnne Loraine Arnold

Nekoosa - JoAnne Loraine Arnold, age 82, passed away at her home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

She was born on June 28, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Earl and Eleanor (Wirtz) Henke. On September 22, 1956, she married David Arnold. JoAnne enjoyed fishing with her husband David, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband David, three children Sherri (Steve) Schlecht, Mike (Peggy) Arnold and Lori (Brian) Wilhorn; grandchildren Eric, Melissa, Alex, Sarah, Jenna, Bridget, Brian and 5 great-grandchildren.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Aaron O'Day.

The Arnold family would like to thank Melissa Williams, Kim Mancl, Miranda Ferkey and Ministry Home Care Hospice for all the loving care you gave to our wife and mother.

Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now