JoAnne Loraine Arnold
Nekoosa - JoAnne Loraine Arnold, age 82, passed away at her home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
She was born on June 28, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids to Earl and Eleanor (Wirtz) Henke. On September 22, 1956, she married David Arnold. JoAnne enjoyed fishing with her husband David, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband David, three children Sherri (Steve) Schlecht, Mike (Peggy) Arnold and Lori (Brian) Wilhorn; grandchildren Eric, Melissa, Alex, Sarah, Jenna, Bridget, Brian and 5 great-grandchildren.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Aaron O'Day.
The Arnold family would like to thank Melissa Williams, Kim Mancl, Miranda Ferkey and Ministry Home Care Hospice for all the loving care you gave to our wife and mother.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019