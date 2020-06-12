Joanne M. BehrendWisconsin Rapids - Joanne M. Behrend, 88, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Dementia.Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery in the Town of Grant. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Behrend family.Joanne was born May 16, 1932, in Kellner, WI to Edward and Martha (Timm) Saeger. She married John H. Behrend on July 18, 1953, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner.Joanne loved polka music and going with her husband John to the Sherryland Ballroom on Sunday afternoons for dances. She was an excellent cook and was best known for her barbeque and being the "Potato Salad Queen". Joanne was an avid card player. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and card club. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner where she was a member of the Ladies Aid, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for many years.Joanne treasured time spent with her family; especially attending grandchildren's activities, which she rarely missed. She was the best mother and caring grandmother a family could ask for.Joanne is survived by her children: Sharon (Bill) Coley and Bruce (Sheryl) Behrend; grandchildren: Bradley (Maggy) Behrend and Brandon Behrend (special friend Colleen); siblings: Marlyn Alft, Myron (Bonnie) Saeger and Barbara Lundquist; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Doris (Roger) Oleson; brother, Larry Wayne Saeger; brothers-in-law, Carl Alft and George Lundquist; and great-grandchild, Kayden Behrend.Memorials may be designated to St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner.The family would like to express their greatest appreciation and heart felt gratitude to ALL of Joanne's loving caregivers who helped her over the years and allowed her to stay in her home where she desired to be. Additionally, a sincere thank you goes out to the staff of Inclusa and Heartland Hospice for their care for Joanne and the family.