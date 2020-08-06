Joh DahlmanWisconsin Rapids - Jon William Dahlman, 59, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away at his residence on July 31, 2020 surrounded by his beautiful bride and 3 children. On July 9, 2020 he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and fought for 22 days when God called him home.Jon was born in Wisconsin Rapids on February 26,1961 to Linda (Snyder) & David Wilke, and was later adopted by Frank Dahlman. Jon attended the Wisconsin Rapids school district graduating in 1981. He married his teenage sweetheart Cindy Smart (Dahlman) on April 13, 1984. In April of 2020 Jon & Cindy celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary. Jon retired from the Wisconsin Rapids Public School district in June of 2018 after 27 years of dedicated service as a Head Custodian. Jon worked most of his career at Vesper Elementary and retired from Mead Elementary. In his younger years Jon often worked 2-3 jobs at a time to support his family and give his children the childhood he wished he had. His mother Linda passed at the young age of 27 due to health; Jon was only 10 years old.Jon's hobbies included riding his Harley Davidson, 4 wheelers, and snowmobiles. On the weekends you would often find Jon around a campfire at a local campground with his family. Jon was brought the most joy by spending time with his 4 grandchildren: Olivia (5), Brooklyn (4), Lincoln (1), & Leonardo (11 months). His favorite holiday was Halloween, he especially enjoyed taking his children and now grandchildren Trick-or-Treating. Jon was often a top 3 costume contest winner for the annual Wegner Halloween Party.He will be remembered most not only for the love he had for his family, but also for his immense sense of humor. Jon was a very humble man and not much into material things. For holidays and birthdays he would always ask for "peace & harmony". Those who knew him well knew you could always count on him in their time of need.Jon is survived by his wife Cindy Dahlman, and children Linda Wegner (Dahlman) (Jeff), Amanda Dahlman (Tony), and Travis Dahlman (Hannah) and Grandchildren: Olivia, Brooklyn, Lincoln, Leonardo, and a 5th grandbaby "Baby Q" due in November 2020.Jon is preceded in death by him Mother Linda Dahlman, Grandfather Leonard Dahlman, Mother in-law Beverly Hawke, and Brother in-law Michael Smart.The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Aspirus Hospice for their dedication and compassion during Jon's journey home.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids assisted the family with arrangements.