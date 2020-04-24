|
|
John A. Karl
Wisconsin Rapids - John A. Karl, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with his loving family by his bedside.
A time to celebrate and share memories of John's well-lived life will take place from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Due to the current health condition, the visitation will take place within the guidelines of the State of Wisconsin. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting John's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
John was born February 15, 1950 in Waukesha, WI to Walter and Patricia (Roder) Karl. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Albert, on February 15, 1969 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Junction City, WI. They were blessed with 51 years together. John was a pipefitter for 25 out of the 38 years that he worked for Consolidated Papers, Inc, until his retirement in 2007.
John had a wide range of interests and skills. He excelled at competitive archery target shooting. John participated in several billiard leagues. He enjoyed playing softball. John cherished his time outdoors in God's creation: snorkeling, fishing, hunting, back packing, boating, and spending time on his sail boat.
Above all, John loved his family and cherished the time being in their company. That sentiment is found in the following testimonials from his loved ones:
"You always took such great care of me. You cried many tears knowing you were going to have to leave me and not be able to keep taking care of me and loving me so deeply." Linda (John's wife)
"Thank you for all the hours you put in at work to provide a good life for us. You were truly devoted. Thank you for all the camping memories and all the meals you cooked on the grill for every occasion. Just thank you for being our dad." (John's children)
"Just thank you for being 'Grandpa'." (John's grandchildren)
"Thank you for being our big brother and teaching us." (All of John's siblings)
"Thank you for being the best hunting partner ever." Donald (John's brother)
"Thank you for teaching me about sailing and taking me on sailing trips." Marty (John's brother)
John is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his children: Tammy (Bill) Johnson, Michael Karl, and Daniel (Karmen) Karl; his grandchildren, Benjamin Wirtz, Michaela Johnson, Leah (Joshua) Bruns, Craig Karl, Will Johnson, Janessa Johnson, Tabitha Johnson, Levi Johnson, Lydia Johnson, and Daniel Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Jubilee Bruns and Naomi Bruns; he is further survived by his siblings: Suzanne Karl, Kathleen (Dennis) Albert, Martin (Kathleen) Karl, Donald (Char) Karl, and Lorraine (Ron) Holzem; his mother-in-law, Rosemary Albert; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Karl and Jeffrey Karl; and his father-in-law, Wallace Albert.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and also to Ron Kirschling, MD and the staff at Aspirus Riverview Cancer Center, for all of the love and care shown to John, Linda, and the entire family. Your love and support will never be forgotten.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020