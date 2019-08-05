|
|
John A. Reeves
Wisconsin Rapids - John Arthur Reeves, age 93, passed away on August 3rd, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. He was born October 28th, 1925 to Walter and Dorothy (Nichols) Reeves in Antigo, WI. He attended high school at Lincoln High in Wisconsin Rapids, WI and during his senior year, he enlisted with the Marines in 1943. He was deployed with the First Marine Division at Pelieu, Okinawa, and Northern China and was honorably discharged in March 1946. After his service, he worked for Consolidated Paper Biron Division, participating in the construction of harvester silos. He married Patricia Kowalski on December 21, 1970 in Rudolph WI. They lived in Rudolph, WI and had 5 children. John worked for Sullivan road construction, as a security guard for RCH Enterprises, a delivery driver of sports memorabilia for Coin Builders, and retired in 2000. In 2008, John and Patricia moved to Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
His hobbies and interests included trout fishing, deer hunting, collecting sports cards, and was voracious reader of non-fiction war books and outdoor magazines. He will be fondly remembered for his off-beat sense of humor, no nonsense attitude, and quotes such as, "Peanut butter is the staff of life" or if it was supper time, "Hamburgers are the staff of life."
John is survived by wife of 48 years, Patricia, his children Jodi (Russell Black) of San Diego CA, Robert of Chicago IL, Jason of Rudolph WI, Julie (Jeff Kroning) of Sun Prairie WI, and Jana of La Crosse WI, and three grandchildren, Patrick, Tyler and Alexander, and one great grandchild, Jameson, and nephew William Houston of Ellensburg WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, and sister Frances Houston.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members of Wisconsin Veterans Home at King for their kind, loving, and excellent care the five months he was their patient. He stated to his family members on multiple occasions how nice the staff were and how great the food was.
He will be cremated and interred at All Souls Cemetery in Rudolph, WI. A family celebration of life ceremony will be held in the autumn.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019