John A. Romanski



Milwaukee - John A. Romanski, age 90, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids,WI died Saturday December15, 2018 in Milwaukee, WI.



Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Dave Bruener will officiate. The Family will greet relatives and friends at St. Lawrence Church on Saturday from 9:00-10:00. VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids will perform military honors. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.



John was born February 26, 1928 to Van and Mary (Jagodzinski) Romanski. He was a member of the United States armed forces and fought in the Korean War.



John is survived by 3 brothers, Victor (Karen) Romanski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Edmund (Delores) Romanski of Massachusetts, and Alex (Carol) Romanski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Robert, Frank, and Roman; and four sisters, Theresa, Virginia, Mary, and Josephine.



In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Lawrence Catholic church in John's Name. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 26, 2019