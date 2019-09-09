|
John Arnold Cismoski
Wisconsin Rapids - John Arnold Cismoski, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Memorial services for John will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Chaplain Kristi Kleinbeck will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday evening at the funeral home from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Berlin, Wisconsin.
John was born on December 18, 1951 in Berlin, Wisconsin to the late Arnold and Dorothy (Hughes) Cismoski. He graduated from Wautoma High School in 1969. John then graduated from UW-Platteville in 1974 with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting and from UW-Whitewater with an MBA in finance in 1976. He married Janet Hotvedt in 1972 and they divorced in 1999. John moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1976 and began his practice as a tax accountant, which he was able to do up to the day he went to the hospital. He was dedicated to his work and loved what he did. John valued his many friendships, as well as the client relationships he developed during his career. He will be sadly missed by many.
John was a musician who could play guitar, mandolin, the banjo and the fiddle. His daughter Mary joined him to form the group called Two Left Feet. In addition to his musical abilities, John appeared in several Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater presentations. In his younger years he enjoyed playing golf, volleyball and hunting. For the past 20 years, he was a dedicated Salvation Army Bell Ringer at Shopko.
John is survived by his children Andrew Cismoski of Green Bay and Mary Cismoski of Wisconsin Rapids, grandchildren Liam Cismoski of Green Bay, Katherine Panzer of Wisconsin Rapids and Sarah Panzer of Wisconsin Rapids. He is further survived by his siblings Joan (Ed) Hawkinson of Sheridan, WY, Joe (Gail) Cismoski of Oshkosh and Jeffry (Hunter O'Hanion) of New York, NY.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019