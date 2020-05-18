|
|
John Barrette
Wisconsin Rapids -
John Barrette, age 95, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at the Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids.
Private funeral services will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery with military rites by the Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post 9. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John was born June 20, 1924 in Wisconsin Rapids to Leo and Almeda (Hodgson) Barrette. He attended Saints Peter and Paul grade school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942. He joined the US Army in December 1942 and served until March 1946 during World War II. He was with the 69th Infantry Division in Rhineland and Central Europe.
Following military service, John attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison and graduated in 1950 with a degree in chemical engineering. He was then employed by Consolidated Papers, Inc. for 37 years, retiring in 1986 as Board Mill Manager.
John was a life member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he served on the parish council and was a lector. He was a member of the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus; Serra International, serving as President and District Governor; was a member of Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post 9 and the 69th Infantry Division Association in which he served as treasurer. He was also a member of Elks Lodge 693 and a life member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
He is survived by sisters in law Alice Barrette and Kathleen Barrette, brother in law Ray Kotz and by 12 nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim, Tom and Dave (Lorraine) Barrette and by sisters Margaret (Jim) Slewitzke and Rita Kotz.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020