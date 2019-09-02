|
John C. Koltz
Wisconsin Rapids - John C. Koltz, age 84, passed away in peace on Thursday, August 29th in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at Ritchay Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4th. Rev. David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
John was born on October 27, 1934 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to John and Agnes (Lepinski) Koltz. He graduated from Stevens Point High School in 1952 and served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He graduated from the UW-Madison in 1960 with a Bachelor's degree in Business. John was employed in the insurance business until his retirement in 1996. He worked for Heritage Mutual, Prudential Insurance, Economy Fire & Casualty, and P&C Claims. John relocated for work several times, first in Madison, then Sheboygan, Wisconsin Rapids, Neenah (where their children grew up), Baraboo, and finally back to Wisconsin Rapids where he retired. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and in previous years a member of the Elks Club in Neenah and Portage, as well as the Knights of Columbus.
He married Shirley Kubisiak on June 27, 1959. They were married for 60 years and together they enjoyed many summers up north, family picnics, traveling to many states, and 20 years of winter vacations in Florida with their best friends the Lyons.
John was an avid walleye fisherman and duck and partridge hunter. He spent many summer evenings on Lake Winnebago finding that perfect spot to fish. He also loved to take pictures and had several cameras to choose from! He could fix anything and always had a project going on at home. You always knew where John was because you could hear the Brewer game and Bob Uecker in the background on the radio. He will always be remembered for his dry sense of humor and making people laugh. John ("Sonny" to his family) was always there over the years to take care of his grandmother Mary, his aunt Katie, his parents and sister Charlotte, along with his own family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Matthew Koltz, Neenah, Wisconsin; Christopher (Traci) Koltz, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin; his beloved grandsons, Ethan and Noah; and his son-in-law, Mike Brooks, Republic, Missouri. He is further survived by his brother, Patrick (Mary Webb) San Francisco; sisters-in-law, Gloria Kubisiak, Margaret (Peggy) Kubisiak, Kristin Kubisiak, Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by "Percy" his feline pal who slept by his side throughout his illness.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Brooks; his parents; his brother, James and sister-in-law, Bonnie Koltz; his sister Betty, and brother-in-law, Gregory Shippy; and his sisters, Charlotte and Jeanette. Also his mother and father-in-law, Leo and Sophia Kubisiak, and his brothers-in-law, Leo Jr. and James Kubisiak.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the staff at Edgewater Haven for their support and care during John's journey.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 2, 2019