John Dove Jr.Wisconsin Rapids - John Dove Jr., age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, WI.Private family services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids WI.John was born February 4, 1928 in Portage, WI to John and Ruby (Miller) Dove. John's two wives, Alvina Piltz Dove and Barb Arneson Dolan Dove preceded him in death. John was employed for Sheet Metal Local #18, for 51 years, retiring as a project manager.John served in the 32nd Division of the Wiscosnin National Guard for 13 years. He served on the Wood County Board for 26 years and was a 40 year member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1558 of Wisconsin Rapids.John earned a 50 year award from Sheet Metal Local #18. He enjoyed camping, traveling, repairing older homes and loved doing general fixing and repairs in his shop.John is survived by his children, William Dove, Samuel Dove, Patrick Dove, Pat (Timothy) Rottler, Terry (Kim) Dolan and Beth McSweeney; daughters-in-law, Blanche Dove and Mindy Dove; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.John was preceded in death by his two wives; three sons, Gary Dove, Greg Dove and Tim Dolan; and his sister, Helen Brahmstead.The family would like to thank the Renaissance Assisted Living Center, Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the staff at Ritchay Funeral Home for the kind, compassionate care given to John.