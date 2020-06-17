John E. KinseyWisconsin Rapids - John Everett KinseyJohn was born June 11, 1935 to the late Frances Fuller Kinsey and Maurice Everett Kinsey in Shelton, WA. He passed away peacefully at home in Wisconsin Rapids surrounded by his family and friends on June 11, 2020. John was predeceased by his older brother Charles and survived by his sister Kathryne Ann Kinsey of Oakland California. He graduated High School in Briar Cliff Manor, NY. He earned a chemistry degree from Wabash College. He earned his MBA and chemical engineering degree from Northwestern University. While in Chicago he worked at Western Electric.Consolidated Papers brought John to Wisconsin Rapids. John met his first wife while golfing at Bulls Eye Country Club. Karen Michelle Olson and John Kinsey were married in 1967. Together they had two children. Scott Kinsey of Calumet, Michigan and Kim Kinsey (Kerry Sparks) Wisconsin Rapids. They enjoyed gardening, curling, cutting wood and many other fun activities with their numerous friends. Together they were instrumental in building the Tri-City Curling Club. Karen Kinsey passed away in 1996. 2001 John was united in marriage to Joan Davis. Together they traveled the world and enjoyed the arts.John retired from CPI in 1998. After exploring several retirement options John chose Wisconsin Rapids as his retirement community. He enjoyed his friends and flourished in his community volunteer pursuits. He was an active member of noon Rotary, Tri-City Curling Club and St. John's Episcopal Church. John was an artist and expressed his artistic talents through drawing as well as sharing his love of cooking and gardening for many causes. John was an excellent cook and took great pride in orchestrating dinner parties. He enjoyed canning and freezing veggies from his bountiful gardens. Every Christmas he made Stollen for neighbors and friends. He was a connoisseur of fine whiskeys and was known for sharing an after-dinner drink with friends and family on the porch. John was also very proud of his Grandsons Spencer and Andrew Sparks. His physical limitations prevented him from attending their sports however he was always interested in their activities and many accomplishments.John is survived by stepsons Michael Lyons of Wisconsin Rapids and Johnathan Lyons of Chicago and Kathy (Bob) Dean of Boise, Idaho, step granddaughter Stephanie (Steven) LaRose of Whiting, WI., nephews Teddy and (Mary) Olson, Wisconsin Rapids, Michael (Lisa) Olson, Wisconsin Rapids, David Weinberg, Buffalo, New York. Nieces Kathy (Francois) Nguyen of St. Paul, Minnesota and Sue Weinberg of Oakland California, Kristin (Rob) Chartier of Oshkosh, WI.Visitation will be at the Herman Taylor Funeral Home from 12-2 on Tuesday, June 23rd with a service officiated by Father David Klutterman immediately following the visitation. Friends and family are welcome to attend with social distancing guidelines in place.John's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their kind, compassionate and speedy services as well as Synergy Home Health Care for providing us with the wonderful caregiver, Pam Schmidt, for the past two months. Polly Gruetzmacher was so much more than a cleaning lady… Thank you for being there when we could not.Memorials can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Wisconsin Rapids.