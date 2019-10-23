Resources
John Edward Billmeyer

John Edward Billmeyer Obituary
John Edward Billmeyer

John Edward Billmeyer, "Jugger" passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Clintonville, Wisconsin on 4/3/32 to Edward & Ruth Billmeyer. The family moved to Wisconsin Rapids and John graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. He served in the Korean War as a Navy corpsman. He married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Margy" Nobles in 1953 and moved to California where he worked as a bankruptcy trustee for most of his career. John had an adventurous spirit and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed tennis, doing aerial stunts in his biplane, being a farmer and overall fixer of their mountain home and property. He and his wife sailed extensively and enjoyed travelling, frequently in their motor home. But most, he loved being with his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and we will miss the joy he brought into our lives. He is preceded in death by his son, James Billmeyer. He is survived by his wife, Margo, and children, Cynthia Clark (Dan) & Greg Billmeyer (Kelly) and 4 grandchildren, Bryan & Shannon Clark and Alesha and Brooke Billmeyer. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28, 2019
