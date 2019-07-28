|
John F. Quinnell
Vesper - John F. Quinnell, age 88, of Vesper, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sigel, followed by full military honors. Rev. Ryan Anderson will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Quinnell Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
John was born July 16, 1931, in Wisconsin Rapids to Floyd and Anna (Fahl) Quinnell. He served his country with honor in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. John married Irene Radtke on January 22, 1955 in the town of Sigel. They were blessed with 64 years of wonderful memories. He worked for Wisconsin Valley Concrete for many years. John liked word puzzles, billiards, riding his bicycle, taking walks, shoveling sidewalks, playing softball with the Sigel Sodbusters, deer hunting, participating in a good game of checkers with his brother Richard, and playing cards with his grandchildren and his brother Charlie. He also could be found showing his "famous" hook shot to his grandchildren. John cherished attending his grandchildren's baseball games. He is loved and will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his wife, Irene; his children: Barb (Jerry) Scheunemann of Vesper, Gary (Carolyn) Quinnell of Pittsville, Joe (Sarah) Quinnell of Port Edwards, and Lori (Carl) Werner of Milladore; his grandchildren: Stacy (Jason) Hall, Shawn (Erin) Scheunemann, Jereme (Sara) Quinnell, Ashley (Trevor) Baker, Ryan (Nicole) Quinnell, Tyler (Kelli) Quinnell, Taylor (Lindsey) Quinnell, Travis (Emily) Quinnell, Krystal (Brittany) Quinnell, Bradley Newman, Tara (Eric Snodie) Werner, and Justin (Amy) Werner; his great-grandchildren: Rebecca (Tyler) Benvie, Kenzie Scheunemann, Logan Scheunemann, and Avery Newman; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Quinnell and Jane Quinnell; his brother-in-law, George Radtke; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brothers: Charlie Quinnell, Gerald Quinnell, Richard (Irene) Quinnell, and James Quinnell; his sisters: Ruth (Reuben) Baltus, Helen Radtke, and Ellen Quinnell; he is further preceded by his niece, Correne Gaboda.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Heartland Hospice, Atrium Post Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids, and the Marshfield Medical Center, for all of the care John and the family received.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 28 to July 30, 2019