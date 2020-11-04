John (Jack) GardnerWisconsin Rapids - John A. (Jack) Gardner, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away on November 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a nearly 3-year cancer battle.He was born on July 15, 1941 to John H. and Virginia (Babcock) Gardner in Mauston, WI. Jack attended Pacelli High School graduating in 1959. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force serving 1960-1964. After service, he attended UWSP and Mid-State (MSTC) Wausau, graduating with an accounting degree. He was employed at Consolidated Papers mill offices for 37 years, retiring in 2004.He married Phyllis Halkowski on August 11, 1973. They were blessed with three children and 47 years of marriage.Jack was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golf, played men's softball for many years and helped coach little league. He was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Jack was also always ready for a good game of Poker or Sheepshead. And through it all, he maintained that special sense of humor that we all knew and loved.He is survived by his wife Phyllis; son John L. (Elizabeth) Gardner of Stevens Point and their children Jack, Sean and Declan; daughter Elizabeth (Ryan) Leggio of Santa Monica, CA and their children Anthony and Anna; and son David Gardner of Mankato, MN. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Gardner, Sandy Gardner, Bernadette Jackson, Marilyn (Dale) Dorn, Diane Beyer, and brother-in-law Bernard (Mary) Halkowski, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents John H. and Virginia Gardner, sister Linda Gardner, brothers Terry and Dennis Gardner, and father- and mother-in-law Leonard and Ann Halkowski.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation for Cancer Research at 1000 Oak Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449, or Our Lady Queen of Heaven parish in Wisconsin Rapids.Special thanks go out to Dr. Onitilo and the nursing staff at the Stevens Point Cancer Center/Marshfield and to the staff at Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given Jack. Special thanks also go out to our neighbors and friends for their kindness and unwavering support through Jack's journey.Private family services will be held with inurnment at Good Shephard Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined, when it's safe to do so.