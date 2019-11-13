|
|
John H. Thompson
Wisconsin Rapids - John H. Thompson, age 65, of Saratoga, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
A Life Celebration service for John will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards, WI. Pastor Jeff O'Connor will officiate. Burial will be at Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
John was born June 29, 1954 in Champaign, IL to Joseph and Doris (Amburn) Thompson. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a bachelor's degree in communication. John built his family with his first wife, Betty, and was the proud father of three sons: Jonathan, Cory, and Joseph. John married Lynda Voss and was blessed with years of wonderful memories until her death in 2018.
He spent several years on the DeForest Area Fire Department as a volunteer fire fighter and EMT. He enjoyed many different interests, from restoring cars to writing literature, but most of all, he dedicated himself to helping others. John's door was always open.
John is survived by his sons: Jonathan Thompson, Cory Thompson, and Joseph Thompson; his grandchildren, Canon Thompson and Aubrey Thompson; his sister, Debbie Thompson; his niece, Rebecca Thompson; his first wife, Betty Dauman; and his step-son, Josiah Voss; he is further survived by many extended relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Thompson.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019