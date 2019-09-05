|
John "Jack" Kleifgen
Nekoosa - John "Jack" Kleifgen, age 90, of Nekoosa died Saturday August 31, 2019 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
In accordance with dad's written wishes and with consideration of mom's wellness a private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. To honor dad, friends and relatives may make a donation in his name to one of his favorite causes or charities. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jack was a life member of the Nekoosa American Legion, Nekoosa Conservation Club and Soo Lake Association. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked hunting, fishing and yard work. Jack was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching games on television. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa.
Jack was born September 12, 1928 in Westphalia Township, Shelby County, Iowa to Alfred and Lidvina (Greve) Kleifgen. He served in the US Navy from January 1946 to November 1947. Jack married Vivian Sherwood on September 9, 1950 in Marshfield. For 42 ½ years, he was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc., retiring as a roll grinder on July 31, 1990.
Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years Vivian Kleifgen; two children Jackie Kleifgen of Wisconsin Rapids and John Kleifgen of Wisconsin Rapids; grandson Adam Kleifgen; brother James (Donna) Kleifgen of Nekoosa; sister Dolly Hasenohrl of Nekoosa and sister in law Karen Kleifgen of Wisconsin Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald, sister Rita (Edward) Brandt and brother in law William Hasenohrl.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019