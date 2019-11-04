|
|
John P. Dunigan
Wisconsin Rapids - John P. Dunigan, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Edenbrook in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. William Menzel will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Wednesday from 10:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
John's story began on May 19, 1938. John was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Peter F. and Agnes H. Dunigan. John attended schools in Wisconsin Rapids.
For 42 years John was employed at Consolidated Papers at the Biron Division. John also served his country in the U.S. Army in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis.
Many mornings John could be seen at the 8:00 AM mass at St. Vincent de Paul Church. John's hobbies included hunting, fishing and gardening. He was especially known for the sweet corn that he grew.
John enjoyed spending time with his nephews Brian and Eric Dunigan. John, his brother Jim and Eric spent many hours duck and goose hunting together. John and Brian enjoyed football together- especially the Green Bay Packers. Upon retirement, John enjoyed gathering with his friends at McDonalds.
Towards the end of his life John moved into Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly called Strawberry Lane) a nursing home. His final days were spent there.
Loved ones who cleared the path for his transition include his parents and Julie Dunigan, John's sister-in-law.
John's story continues through his brothers, Edward Dunigan (Julie- deceased) of Baton Rouge, LA and James (Marlene) Dunigan of Stevens Point, WI and his sister, Marilynne Dunigan of McGregor, IA; nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Until we meet again, we love you, will miss you and will celebrate your life through our stories.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to a in John's name.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019