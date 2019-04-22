John P. Waltman Sr.



Port Edwards - John P. Waltman Sr, age 75, of Port Edwards, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.



Memorial services for John will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.



John was born on June 21, 1943 in Browntown, Wisconsin to the late George and Marjorie (Sigafus) Waltman. He married Beryl Kopecky on September 28, 1958 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. John was a truck driver for over 50 years with more than 40 of those years working for Nekoosa Papers (Domtar).



John enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and reading. He was a dedicated family man and loved his time spent with family. John was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was baptized by Pastor James Buckman.



John is survived by his wife, Beryl, children Cindy Heart, Connie (Steve) Koran, Amy (Scott) Keppel and John (Melissa) Waltman Jr; grandchildren Aaron, Jessica, Lauren, Sean, John III, Jacob, Madison and Makenzie; 7 great-grandchildren and sister Anna Dickman. He is further survived by his beloved family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Daniel Waltman and sisters Mary Bennett, Mabel Piper, and Linda Koziara.



Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019