John "Johnny Quick" Peckham
Nekoosa - John "Johnny Quick" Byron Peckham passed away at the age of 71 at his home in Nekoosa on April 23, 2020.
John was born to Bethel Iris Moody, with whom he enjoyed a lifelong special connection, on February 12th, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids and later adopted by Roland Peckham. John worked for nearly forty five years as a truck driver until his retirement in 2013 and enjoyed hobbies that included wood cutting, and fixing things around the house. However, he is best remembered for the countless times he helped others. John was a man that anyone in need could depend upon.
Through the years, John accomplished many things and developed a good sense of humor. But of all his achievements, John spoke freely and often that he was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He took great happiness in the amazing people that they have become.
John leaves behind many loving family and friends.
His wife, Cynthia and their children; Jamie Peckham (Beth) and Patricia Peckham. As well as children from a previous marriage; Jean Robinson (Dale), John Jr. Peckham (Tami), Joe Peckham (Darcy), and Jeff Peckham (April). Along with many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His siblings; Jean Nelson, Belinda McGinnis (Douglas), Rose Hoffman (Paul), Richard Peckham (Barb), Rita Enderle (Roger), Robin Staniszewski (Joe), Robert Peckham (Sue), and Herbert Peckham.
He will also be greatly missed by his lifelong best friend, Ken Whiteside.
A visitation for close friends and family was held Wednesday April 29th with a Celebration of Life gathering planned for a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020