John Peter Lom Jr.
Wisconsin Rapids - John Peter Lom Jr, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services.
Memorial services for John will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Military rites will conclude the services and be provided by American Legion Post #9 from Wisconsin Rapids.
John was born on September 15, 1934 in Port Edwards, Wisconsin to the late John and Margaret (Hoogland) Lom Sr. He married Romelle M. Dorshorst on November 14, 1959 at St. Philip Church in Rudolph, Wisconsin. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. John worked for the Port Edwards paper mill for over 44 years, retiring in 1993.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His favorite places to go were up north and to the Fish Lake campground where he served as the camp host. He loved to listen to polka music and spend time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John is survived by his children, Kevin Lom of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Terry (Rick) Sculley of Karakow, WI, Mary Beth (Steve) Harris of Hancock, WI, Shelley (Paul Tiegs) Eswein of Rudolph, WI; 12 grandchildren, Sarah, Randie, Samantha, Nick, Kyle, Tyler, Cory, Cody, Danielle, Ashley, Lukas, Jared and Jacob; 29 great-grandchildren; sister Margaret Haas. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Romelle, sisters Rosemarie, Lorraine (Blaine) Skerven and Elaine (Donald) Bierman and brother-in-law Robert Haas.
John's family would like to thank the staffs of Wisconsin Rapids Health Services and Heartland Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to him.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements and thanks John for his service to our country.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020