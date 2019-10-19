|
|
John Richard Abel
Rudolph - John Richard Abel, age 83, of the Town of Rudolph, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services for John will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning from 10:30 AM - 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Rev. Josh Pegram will officiate the service. Burial will take place following the service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
John was born on July 10, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Elmer and Dorothy (Turner) Abel. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1954 and would then marry Cecilia K. Pankratz on April 14, 1956 at the Congregational Church in Vesper, Wisconsin. John worked for the Port Credit Union for over 20 years, finishing his career serving as the President and CEO. John's favorite hobby was spending time outdoors fishing.
John is survived by his wife Cecilia, son Gary (Christine) Abel of Nekoosa, grandchildren Jenny Ludack of Louisville, KY, John (Katherine) Ludack of Green Bay, Gregg (Brittney) Abel of New Berlin and Catie (Tyler) Tyson of Oshkosh; great-grandchildren Maxwell Abel, Lucy Abel, Berklee Tyson and Oaklee Tyson; son-in-law John Ludack of Seymour and brother Larry (Lynn) Abel of Pewaukee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, infant son and daughter Judy Ludack.
John's family wishes to thank all the people who assisted him during his time of need.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019