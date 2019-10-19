Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for John Abel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard Abel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Richard Abel Obituary
John Richard Abel

Rudolph - John Richard Abel, age 83, of the Town of Rudolph, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services for John will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning from 10:30 AM - 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Rev. Josh Pegram will officiate the service. Burial will take place following the service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.

John was born on July 10, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Elmer and Dorothy (Turner) Abel. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1954 and would then marry Cecilia K. Pankratz on April 14, 1956 at the Congregational Church in Vesper, Wisconsin. John worked for the Port Credit Union for over 20 years, finishing his career serving as the President and CEO. John's favorite hobby was spending time outdoors fishing.

John is survived by his wife Cecilia, son Gary (Christine) Abel of Nekoosa, grandchildren Jenny Ludack of Louisville, KY, John (Katherine) Ludack of Green Bay, Gregg (Brittney) Abel of New Berlin and Catie (Tyler) Tyson of Oshkosh; great-grandchildren Maxwell Abel, Lucy Abel, Berklee Tyson and Oaklee Tyson; son-in-law John Ludack of Seymour and brother Larry (Lynn) Abel of Pewaukee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, infant son and daughter Judy Ludack.

John's family wishes to thank all the people who assisted him during his time of need.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now