John Roseno JrRudolph - John Andrew Roseno Jr, age 78, of Rudolph, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home with his family by his side.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph, Wisconsin. Father Janusz Kowalski will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place following the service at St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery on 5th Avenue in Rudolph.John was born on January 5, 1942 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to the late John and Irene (Pongratz) Roseno Sr. He married Yvonne Joosten on April 25, 1959. John worked at the Rudolph Locker, drove school bus, and worked for over 30 years at the Port Edwards paper mill, retiring from Georgia Pacific in 1997. He was the groundskeeper for many years at the St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery and assisted at the All Souls Cemetery.John enjoyed fishing, hunting (especially with his coyote buddies), camping, farming, spending time with nature in the woods, watching NASCAR, and driving tractors. Most of all, he was the proud grandpa to seven grandchildren and two great grandsons.John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Yvonne; children Debbie (Sergio) Rasse of Maryland, Lynn (Emmet) Peterson of Nekoosa, Tammy Blonien of Rudolph and Rick (Shanon) Roseno of Rudolph; grandchildren Jennifer Rasse (Salvador Peralta Arias), Constanza (Sam) Rasse-Lukowski, Katherine (James) McCrossen, Sarah Peterson, Nicole Blonien, Mason Roseno (Emily Ballweg) and Mariah Roseno; great-grandchildren Matthew and Henry McCrossen; brother Harold Roseno and sister Lois (Joe) Fogarty.He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law James Blonien.John's family would like to thank the Rudolph EMTs, Dr. Lisa Olson, the Aspirus Comfort Care staff, especially Donna for the compassionate care given to him, Joe Haupt for his many visits and sharing tractor stories, and friends and neighbors for their love and support.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.