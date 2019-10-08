|
|
John Stanley Rogalski
Nekoosa - John Stanley Rogalski, 76 years old, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed peacefully on October 6th at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. He was born on February 2nd, 1943 to Stanley and Esther (Bjork) in Ashland, Wisconsin. He was baptized and confirmed at Holy Family Catholic Church. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1961 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
John held various management positions in the glass industry over 22 years at PPG Industries in Decatur, IL and Marshall, MN and also Cardinal Glass in Tomah, WI. He returned to Madison and worked as a consultant for the State of Wisconsin where he eventually retired. John also served as a city councilman for 11 years in Marshall, MN.
He enjoyed spending time with family, the outdoors and the Northwoods, fishing, hunting, cooking and watching his beloved Badgers and Packers. During his younger years, he enjoyed playing sports including basketball, football, tennis, golf, and swimming.
John is survived by his devoted wife Mary of 51 years, his loving sons Mike (Shari) in Eden Prairie, MN and grandsons Mark and Todd, Joe (Elizabeth) in Indianapolis, IN and grandsons Aidan and Calum. He is further survived by his sister Anne (Charlie Nyman), a niece, two nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for will be held 11:00 AM Monday October 14th at Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland, WI at 610 Ellis Avenue, visitation an hour prior at the funeral home. A private interment will follow with family at a later date. Pastor Teena Racheli will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the .
As To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019