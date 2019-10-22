|
Rev. John W. Steiner
Madison - Reverend John William Steiner, 71, passed away October 20, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin, of complications of Parkinson's Disease and dementia. John was born on April 13, 1948, in Marshfield, to Leroy and Sophie (Kohlbeck) Steiner. John attended Sacred Heart elementary school in Marshfield, Wisconsin through the eighth grade. Beginning in 1962, he studied at Holy Cross Seminary High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He earned his bachelor's degree from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota, majoring in classical languages. John then pursued advanced study of theology at the Pontifical North American College in Rome (Italy) for four years and was ordained in 1974 as a Roman Catholic priest at St. Peter's Basilica.
John served parishes throughout the Diocese of La Crosse including: La Crosse (where he also taught at Aquinas High School); Sparta; Owen-Withee; Wausau; Eau Claire; Alma and Waumandee; Cashton, St. Mary's Ridge, Norwalk, and Summit Ridge; Black River Falls; and Wisconsin Rapids. Having been appointed to St. Vincent De Paul parish in Wisconsin Rapids in 2011, John retired in 2015 from the active ministry, and was elevated to senior status, after forty-one years of service to the Church and to the wider world. Following his retirement, John relocated to Madison.
John proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for twenty-nine years as a chaplain, including one year as the state chaplain. He served in Europe, Central America, and the Middle East, including a six-month tour in Germany during Desert Storm and a twelve-month deployment in Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005-06. He retired from the Army in 2006 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Music was a life-long passion of John's. He taught himself to play the organ while in seminary and later took lessons. As a priest, John conducted a parish choir. Through his adult years, he enjoyed attending many concerts, particularly those involving organ and choral music. John also enjoyed travel, making several visits to Europe as well as the Holy Land and throughout the U.S.
John is survived by his brother and sister-in law, Ron and Lisa (Mayne) Steiner, both of Madison, an uncle, Howard Steiner of Eagle River, as well as numerous cousins, and was preceded in death by his parents.
John's family wishes to thank the dedicated staffs at Capitol Lakes Terraces assisted living and memory care as well as Agrace Hospice Care for the kind and expert care they showed John through the end of his life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Parish, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Reverend Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will preside, and the homily will be delivered by Reverend Father Donald Przybylski. Burial will follow at St. Michael Parish cemetery in Hewitt, where military rites will be conducted. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library, Saint John's University, 2835 Abbey Plaza, P.O. Box 7300, Collegeville, MN 56321-7300.
