John W. Turbin

Wisconsin Rapids - John W. Turbin, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Per John's wishes there will not be a service scheduled at this time.

John was born on February 27, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late John and Mary (Ballard) Turbin. He married Cynde Lou Zinda on July 1, 1972 at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Wisconsin Rapids. John began his career working for Pre-Way until its closure and then was employed by Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids for many years. He served as president of the union during his time at Consolidated.

John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite activities was taking yearly trips to Thunderbird Lodge in Canada with Cynde and friends Marty and Sue Blomberg. He was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Cynde, children Peggy Turbin and Sara (Dave) Freiseis; grandchildren Zoe (Matthew Springer) Andraska, Lottie (Manuel Beltran) Andraska, Jorja Kehrberg and Finley Kehrberg; siblings Jim (Judy) Turbin, Jere (Sue) Turbin, Pat (Sara) Turbin and sister-in-law Debbie Turbin. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews and his special friends Marty and Sue Blomberg.

John was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Madison Kehrberg and brother, Tim Turbin.

John's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers John has had over the years.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
