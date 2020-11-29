Jon L. Grover
Wisconsin Rapids - Jon L. Grover, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sylvan Crossings in Stevens Point, WI.
Services will be at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will precede the service from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jon was born May 2, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Phillip and Florence (Roth) Grover. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961. He married Kim Wosick (Miller) on September 21, 2000 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Jon was employed as a machine tender at Domtar Papers in Nekoosa, retiring after 48 years of service.
Jon was a very skilled woodworker, crafting cabinets, dressers, and hope chests. He loved bowling and throwing horse shoes with his family. He also enjoyed golfing at Tri-City and camping at the Big Eau Pleine. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Jon is survived by his loving wife, Kim; children: Gene (Debbie) Grover, Wade (Sandra) Grover, Alan (Judy) Grover, Krista (Richard) Reinert and Kurtis Wosick; grandchildren: Kimberly (Ben) Ristow, Adam Grover, Rachel (Kurt) Blanchard, Bradley Grover, and Brennen, Ellie, Owen and Finley; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Sebastian, Elisha, Evan, Laela, James, Emmelia, and Olivia; sisters: Audrey Vradenburg and Patricia Grover-Belknap; his best friend and brother-in-law, Donnie Landwehr; and his bowling/golfing and breakfast buddy, Cliff Isaacson. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law: Dave Vradenburg and George Belknap.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cornwell, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, and Ann from Sylvan Crossings for the excellent care Jon received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Jon Grover.