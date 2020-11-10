Jonathan A. WolmsWisconsin Rapids - Jonathan A. Wolms, 49, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Wausau, Wisconsin.A memorial service will be held in Jonathan's honor at 11:00AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home is Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of service. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate.Jonathan was born on September 10, 1971 in Colorado Springs to John and Jennifer (Hamin) Wolms. He married DeAnna Anderson on October 14, 2000. Jonathan loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors, but his big love was Corvettes. He knew every spec and detail of every Corvette made, often spitting out random facts about them anytime he saw one. Jonathan worked as an auto mechanic for many years, but found his true calling as a small engine mechanic the past many years. He often called himself the "small engine ninja" at his job at Morse Power Sports and it stuck. Jonathan was a big Bears fan and was not afraid to show it, even wearing a Bears jersey to a Packer game with his wife.Jonathan had a big heart and a zest for life. Always there to lend a hand to family or friends, or to simply listen and give advice. He would always see the beauty in nature and would often say "this is why God gave us eyes, to admire his work" when looking at the fall colors, a rainbow, or any beautiful thing in nature.Jonathan is survived by his wife; DeAnna, daughter; Erica (Zach)Anderson, Parents, brother; Joshua (Vicki) Wolms, and Sister; MacKenna (Jared) Lindeman. He is further survived by his fur babies Remington and Maddie Grace.He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Art (Joy) Hamin, uncle; Eric Hamin, and Father-in-law James Anderson.In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Jonathan's name at a later date.