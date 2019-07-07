Jose R. Villalobos



Wisconsin Rapids - Jose R. Villalobos, age 65, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Adams County.



Funeral services for Jose will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.



Jose was born on September 4, 1953 in Jerez Zacatecas, Mexico to the late Salvador and Antonia (Escobedo) Villalobos. Jose married Kathy J. Hessler on January 31, 1985 in Racine, Wisconsin. He was currently employed at Hwy 21 and 13 Café.



Jose enjoyed cooking, collecting car memorabilia, gardening, watching TV and movies, taking naps, working on cars and thrift shopping. Most of all, Jose loved spending time with his friends and family.



Jose is survived by his wife Kathy, children Joel Villalobos, Joey (Fiance- Skye Beyer) Villalobos, Frankie Villalobos, Miguel Villalobos, Jorge Villalobos, Salvador Villalobos and Manuel Villalobos; grandchildren Ambrosia, Zander and one grandson due in November; brothers Martin (Esmeralda) Villalobos and Enrique (Zenaida) Villalobos; Sisters Maria Villalobos, Cecilia Villalobos, Carmela (Fortunato) Villalobos and Celia (Santiago) Villalobos. He is further survived by his dog Laker and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Concha.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 7 to July 8, 2019