Joseph Adam Bakovka



Nekoosa - Joseph Adam Bakovka was born January 22, 1926 in West Allis, Wisconsin to Alex and Rose Bakovka. He served in the US Army in Korea in 1945 - 1947. On June 10, 1948 he was united in marriage to Charlotte Banovec in Friendship, Wisconsin. He was retired from Nekoosa-Port Edwards Paper Company in 1986 after 43 years of service. Joe passed away November 18, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. He is survived by a daughter, Paula Joanne Bakovka (Bernard Schultz); a sister, Irene Rathermel; and loving family members and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved Charlotte, parents, and brothers: John and Stephen. Per his wishes there will be no services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store