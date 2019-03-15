Joseph "Joe" E. Hokamp



Wisconsin Rapids - Joseph "Joe" Edward Hokamp, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids passed into eternal life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Joe was surrounded by his wife Marion and his loving family.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 and from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. A combined Rosary/Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hokamp family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Joe was born May 7, 1924 to Adam and Helen (Rosplock) Hokamp of Pittsville, WI. He completed 8th grade at St. Joachim's Catholic School in Pittsville. Joe married the love of his life, Marion Bathke on June 23, 1953 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They built their home in Wisconsin Rapids, where they have lived since 1957. It was in Wisconsin Rapids that they started and raised their family.



He spent his working life as a farmer, raking cranberry marshes, and working for the Wood County Highway department. His two most rewarding jobs were owning and operating Joe's Woodshed and Hokamp's Drive-In, which he and Marion owned for 19 years. He was an active member at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Joe's second love of his life was his Red Farmall H 1947 tractor. He loved to joke and tease people, spend time with his family, watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in musicals, participate in soccer, baseball, softball, hockey, basketball, track, golf, and cross country. Joe attended 13 NCAA Division I Men's College Basketball Final Four Championships. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and solitaire, wood working, caning chairs and refinishing furniture, puzzles, latch hook rugs, traveling, gardening, and growing flowers. He is loved and will be deeply missed.



Joe is survived by his loving wife, Marion; his children: Cindy (Gerry) Holberg, John (Rosemary) Hokamp, Marcy (Dale) Freeberg, Mary (John) Benbow Jr., and Debby (Kevin) Wilderman; his ten grandchildren; and his three plus one on the way, great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Kleifgen; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his seven brothers and sisters. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019