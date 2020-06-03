Joseph Edward Lehr
Joseph Edward Lehr

Joseph Edward Lehr, age 78, born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, on September 3, 1941 to Frank Lehr and Dorothy (Edwards) Lehr, died unexpectedly on May 26, 2020, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI. He was a resident of West Allis, WI.

Joe was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and had retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving as a mechanic for 30 years. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Cheryl Stevens of Wisconsin Rapids, Lorie Stevens Zemblowski of Pittsville, WI, JoAnn (Jim) Ogreenc of Germany, Deborah (Ron) Binon of Wisconsin Rapids, Donna Lehr of Ladysmith, WI, Paul Lehr of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Rebecca Lehr of West Allis, WI, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joseph was the brother of Thomas (Helen) Lehr, of Sierra Vista, AZ , and the late Antone D. (Sue) Lehr, of Albany, GA.

Arrangements are being made by Jelacic Funeral Home, Milwaukee, Wi. Services for Joseph will be private.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
