Joseph H. Brayer



Wisconsin Rapids - Joseph H. Brayer, age 101, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center.



Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Saturday from 9:00-10:30 AM. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Altdorf, WI at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Joseph was born February 19, 1918 in the Town of Lincoln, WI, one of nine children, to John and Mary (Pryatel) Brayer. He graduated from Ebbe Public School and helped on the farm. He met the love of his life, Rosalyn Huser, in 1938 at Pittsville, Canning Co. and they married on September 10, 1941 in Altdorf, WI. She preceded him in death on August 12, 2010.



In 1942 Joseph was drafted and served in the U.S. Air Corps and he was discharged as a Sargent in November 1945. After his discharge, Joseph worked with his brother-in-law, Wilbert Brockman, at West Side Welding and in 1949 the two of them signed with John Deere and became owners and operators of B & B Implement Inc. After 20 years of ownership, they sold the dealership and worked for the new owners.



In 1982 Joseph and Rosalyn bought a mobile home and wintered in Royal Palms Park in Alamo, Texas. While there, Joseph was known as "Mr. Fix-it" and also was named winter Texan of the Year in 2018. After Rosie's death in 2010, Joe continued to spend time in Texas with the aid of his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Gary, and wintered there until his passing away with the Lord.



Joseph was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and the American Legion.



Joe is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Panter of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two grandchildren, Bethany Smithers and Bob Panter; great-granddaughter, Ella Panter and sister, Dorothy Baumer of Havasu City, AZ; sister-in-law Marcie Pavlak of Belleville, Il; daughter-in-law Regina Brayer of Montgomery, TX; and many nieces and nephews.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosalyn; son, Ronald and seven brothers and sisters.