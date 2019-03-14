Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:30 AM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hokamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Hokamp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Hokamp Obituary
Joseph Hokamp

Wisconsin Rapids - Joseph Hokamp, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Entombment will be at the Forest Hill Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. A an evening prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now