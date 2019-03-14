|
Joseph Hokamp
Wisconsin Rapids - Joseph Hokamp, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Entombment will be at the Forest Hill Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. A an evening prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019