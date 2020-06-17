Joseph P. Petruska Jr.Wisconsin Rapids - Joseph P. Petruska Jr., age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Jack Austin will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.Joseph was born October 14, 1934 in Pine Grove, WI to Joseph and Emma (Nobles) Petruska Sr. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He married June Wissbroecker on March 19, 1960 at Calvary Baptist Church. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage until her passing on February 25, 2018.Joseph worked as a pipefitter for Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company until his retirement.Joseph was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing for muskies and hunting for deer, bear, turkey, and pheasant. He took a hunting trip out west elk hunting. He was a member of the Heart of Wisconsin Trap Shooting Team. He also was a member of the Conservation Board for several years. He had a caring heart for his dogs. Joseph often met his friends for breakfast. He met them almost every day.Joseph is survived by his children: MarLonna Petruska of Coloma; Wayne Petruska of Wisconsin Rapids; Pam Petruska of Wisconsin Rapids; Gary (Shirley) Petruska of Waupaca; grandchildren, Jason, Tyece, Ashley, Nicole, Sawyer, Brody and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Sawyre, Madison, Myles, Noella, Ezra, Liam, Carson, TJ, Sam, Ethan, Alaina, and Gemma; sister Jeannette Cole. He is predeceased by his parents, loving wife June; sister; Joyce Travis and brother; Tom Petruska.