Joseph Peter Kroll
Necedah - Joseph Peter Kroll, 80, of Necedah, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Atrium Acute Care Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
Joe was born April 21, 1938 to Joseph Edward and Bernice (Malec) Kroll at his family home farm in Necedah. He was drafted in the US Army in 1961, then stationed in Alaska for a couple years. On October 3, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Strack and together they made their home in Necedah. Joe worked as a machinist at the Necedah Screw Machine for over 36 years.
Joe was a true outdoors enthusiast. Hunting, fishing, picking blueberries, gardening, even just sitting on his picnic table watching the lawn grow- this is where Joe would be when he could. He was a true family man who loved being surrounded by everyone.
Joe is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce; son, Joey (Jane) Kroll of Beldenville, WI; daughter, Sandra (Jack) Shearier of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren, John (Elizabeth) Kroll, Derek (Becky) Sunday, Travis (Katie Rose Law) Kroll, Alexandra (Dane Brathol) Kroll, Travis Shearier, and Traci (Mike) Walden; great-grandchildren, Jaylee and Clara Sunday, Leah Kroll, Raianna Shearier, Chloe and Brody Walden; sister, Rosalie (Jim) Campbell of AZ; sister-in-law, Sharon Kroll; brother-in-law, Ken Hornburg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bernice; brother, Ken Kroll; and a sister, Anna Hornburg.
A Celebration of Joe's life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10-11:00 at the funeral home. Full Military Honors will be provided at 12:00, noon, at the Necedah VFW. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given in Joseph's name to the Mesothelioma foundation.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019