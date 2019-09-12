|
Josephine M. Freiseis
Wisconsin Rapids - Josephine Marie Freiseis, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away September 2, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jerome Patric will officiate, private family interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of services.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Bud" Freiseis, granddaughter Nicole, daughter-in-law Rhonda Freiseis, parents Joseph and Mary Fischler, brothers Joe "Bud" and Robert Fischler.
She is survived by her son David Freiseis, daughter Rita (Robert) Sauer, grandchildren Chis and Ava Freiseis, Ben (Kim) Ristow, Zach Meddaugh, two great-grandchildren Landon Freiseis and Matthew Ristow, sisters Floreen Hagen, Rita Domke and Mary (Robert) Keyport. She is further survived by special family friend Etta Bredel.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019